Webinar offered April 22 for the arts community

The Indiana Arts Commission is offering the webinar “Supporting Indiana’s Youth through the Arts” from 3 to 4 p.m. April 22 on Zoom.
The online session is part of the commission’s “Persevering: The Arts and COVID-19 Webinar Series.”
“The COVID-19 public health crisis is impacting how we work in significant ways,” the commission said in a news release “We know navigating the changes and restrictions will continue to be a challenge,” the commission said on its website, in.gov/arts.
“As the state’s proponent for the arts and their impact in our communities, we’re bringing the arts community together to rally and support each other in statewide conference calls to share information, resources and best practices.
“Students engaged in the arts are more engaged in the classroom. But what happens when the classroom is no longer a tangible place? Join us for an honest conversation on how the arts can best support Indiana’s young people during the public health crisis.”
Visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/u5Aqd-ytqjwsr4iY32p30VxoHWDWBTD0PA to register for the webinar.
Visit www.in.gov/arts/3254.htm to view recordings of previous webinars.
