The Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets has several events taking place Friday through Aug. 13.
• The library will again take part in Downtown Terre Haute’s First Friday festivities with Go, Dog, Go! This event themed after the popular children’s book by P.D. Eastman will have activities for all ages. Ranging from making a party hat, tossing traffic lights and snacking on kid-friendly dog treats. The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in the library’s Lifelong Learning Center.
• The Friends of the Library will have their Monthly Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday in the main library. This book sale helps provide funding for library programs and services throughout the year. Shop from a selection of thousands of items: books, movies, music and more. The average book price is $1. This will take place in the meeting rooms in the lower level of the library.
• Books and Brews book club will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday in Terre Haute Brewing Company at 401 S. Ninth St. This 21 and older book club will be discussing Angie Thomas’ “The Hate U Give,” a novel about an African-American girl who witnesses her friend be slain by a police officer and the events that follow. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from the restaurant.
• Experience Virtual Reality lets anyone step into a digital world using modern technology. Participants can don the HTC ViveT VR headset and take part in various games and programs that will take them to new worlds. This will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• iPad Basics from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 is a registration-required course that helps those wishing to learn more on how to use Apple’s iPad. Discuss features in Settings, Safari, App Store and the library’s ebook app, Libby. Limited iPads will be available for those who don’t have their own device. To register, visit vigo.lib.in.us or call 812-232-1113.
• This month’s Craft and Chat will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Learn how to do fabric stamping with bleach, rubber stamps and fabric paints. Registration is required; visit vigo.lib.in.us or call 812-232-1113.
