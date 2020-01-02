The Vigo County Public Library now offers Bring Together Your Family at Your Library – a specialized series of events that will promote positive family growth, acceptance of others and the idea of chosen family.
There will be more than a dozen events focusing on family engagement in January, February and March. Programs and events such as Family Game Nights, Hygge Week (pronounced H(Y)OO-ga) and the Black Film Festival will emphasize various aspects of what “family” means to members of the community.
During this time, VCPL also will host the annual NEA Big Read. The selected book for 2020 is “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder with 3,000 copies of the book to be distributed beginning March 1. The Big Read 2020 Event Guide will be released in February at VCPL locations, online at www.lib.in.us/bigread, and at partner organizations.
For more information about VCPL’s Family Focus, check out the Winter 2020 Event Guide at www.vigo.lib.in.us/eventguide or call 812-232-1113.
