The Vigo County Public Library offers a few special events in December, in addition to its usual programs and services.
• One of the biggest events is the annual Holiday Book Sale put on by the Friends of the Vigo County Public Library. The sale will take place in meeting rooms A, B, C, and D at the main library, Seventh and Poplar streets, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday (members only preview sale), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.
The last day of the sale will have everything 50 percent off. The Holiday Books Sale is the biggest event put on by the Friends of the Library with all funds going toward library services and programs.
• The library will once again participate in the annual Miracle on 7th Street event by hosting two special programs. Full S.T.E.A.M Ahead is set for 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday in the library’s main lobby with hands-on activities for all ages like making gingerbread houses with extra-large Lincoln Logs and launching snowballs. A Winter Workshop will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the library’s Lifelong Learning Center. All ages can create handmade gifts like greeting cards, ornaments, and simple gifts for loved ones.
• Reservations are now being made for a special themed escape room put on by the library’s Teen Advisory Board. Escape the Oogie Boogie Man (based on the movie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas”) will have participants helping save Santa Claus, who has been kidnapped by the Oogie Boogie Man, all within a 30-minute time limit. The escape room is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 21 in meeting rooms A, B and C. There is a maximum of five people per group and groups must register in advance by calling 812-232-1113, ext. 4242.
• A few closings will take place for seasonal events and staff training. These dates include Dec. 13 for staff training, Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday, and Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve.
For a complete list of events at the Vigo County Public Library, view the library’s December event guide at https://www.vigo.lib.in.us/eventguide or call 812-232-1113.
