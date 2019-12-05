Variety of music, dancing set for Friday

The Men of Note and Kandace will perform a variety of music for dancing on Friday in The Dance Studio at 1237 Wabash Ave. Two hours of dancing starts at 7 p.m.
Men of Note and Kandace perform jazz and swing from the Great American Songbook made famous by Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Harry James, Benny Goodman and other band leaders; Broadway songs; and a variety of ballroom dances.
Members of the band for this event are John Camp, piano; John Ford, bass; Jonah Reel, drums; Dalvin Boone and Steve Steppe, trumpets; Matthew Balensuela, sax, clarinet and flute; Norm Hanson, trombone; and Kandace Brown, vocals.
Tickets at the door are $20 per person and include appetizers and a cash bar. For more details or tickets in advance, call 812-232-1490.
For more information on the band, contact Dalvin Boone at 812-877-6414 or Dalvin.boone1@frontier.com; or visit menofnoteband.tripod.com or the Facebook page.
