Marshall, Illinois, author John Cooper will visit Marshall Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon CST on Nov. 29 for a book signing featuring his new release, “Let God In: One Ignatian Journey.”
The book takes readers through a four-“week” journey of an Ignatian Spirituality Retreat and promotes awareness of God’s presence in one’s life through thought provoking discussions.
Cooper was born in January 1949 at Paris, Illinois. He was born Roman Catholic and grew up on his father’s and uncles’ farms. After graduating from Marshall High School, he attended Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. He left college and became a cabinet maker, having his own business for about 45 years. About three years ago, he returned to the Catholic Church of his youth. Cooper attended Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, and obtained a CSD degree in summer 2019 and is a certified spiritual director.
Copies of Cooper’s book will be available for purchase at the book signing: $22.95 for hardcovers and $8.95 for paperback.
