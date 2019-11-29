Valley artist in international art show in New York City

An oil painting by Graysville-area artist Don Monroe was selected for the 91st Grand National Exhibition of the American Artists Professional League, which opened Nov. 11 in New York City.
Monroe attended the Nov. 17 reception for the two-week show in the famous Salmagundi Art Club near Greenwich Village. Juror for the show was Adam Eaker, assistant curator of Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Monroe said his oil on linen, “Odette — The Swan Maiden,” is based upon a scene from the ballet “Swan Lake,” which he saw in St. Petersburg, Russia.
It took him 21/2 months to complete the 30- by 40-inch piece, painting from memory and a couple of his photographs of the performance.
The League is an organization founded to promote and encourage the highest standards of craftsmanship and excellence in traditional realistic artwork.
The show received several hundred entries from an international field of artists representing painting, drawing and sculpture. Eaker selected only a couple hundred works by artists from the U.S., Canada, France, Netherlands and China.
Monroe has paintings in the collections of Swope Art Museum, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and CANDLES Holocaust Museum, and in many private collections.
His artwork has been in numerous regional and national art shows across the U.S., and he has had his artwork in several international art shows.
He also is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society.
