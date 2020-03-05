United Campus Ministries’ annual Chili Fest, Silent Auction and Bake Shop fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in St. Mark United Church of Christ, 475 S. Fruitridge Ave., Terre Haute.
Besides filling up on chili, attendees can enjoy hot dogs, baked potatoes and vegetarian options. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 and under and $5 for students with valid IDs. Baked goods, including a variety of desserts, will be available for sale.
Bidding for the silent auction will take place during the Chili Fest, with winners to be announced shortly afterward.
Bidders need not be present at the end of the auction to win. Up for auction will be a variety of gift baskets, gift certificates, goods and services.
Event tickets will be available at the door, but can be obtained in advance by contacting United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St., Terre Haute; 812-232-0186. This is one of two major fundraisers for the center, the other being the annual barbecue in the fall.
United Campus Ministries is an ecumenical ministry serving students at Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Ivy Tech Community College. UCM has a Student Food Pantry that stocks groceries, including refrigerated and frozen foods, as well as personal care items. The center also hosts a weekly “Table Talks” meal on Wednesday evenings, with activities and programs afterward.
