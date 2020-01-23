Under Construction exhibit to open Friday at Children's Museum

Every day, people with many skills work together to design and build the structures in which people live, work and play.
With Friday’s opening of the new Under Construction exhibit at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, children of all ages will be able to try their hand at drawing, driving, lifting, welding and assembling as done by the electricians, operators, plumbers, architects, bricklayers, and many more tradespeople who create the world around them. As a special treat, all guests also will be able to watch with a birds-eye view as the Terre Haute Convention Center is built across the street.
This exhibit is opening at an ideal time in Terre Haute with several major construction projects underway or scheduled to break ground in the coming months. Not only will the exhibit give children and their families a safe, interactive area to watch the construction of the new Terre Haute Convention Center, it will help children connect the construction of the convention center to activities happening in their lives. Special attention has been given to educating guests on careers available in the construction industry within the exhibit. Finally, every child will be offered an opportunity to participate in Creative Constructors, our maker space, where they will learn how to safely and properly use the tools of the trade. This will provide memorable experiences many children would otherwise never have.
“It was important to have a hands-on maker space in this exhibit. We believe children learn from trying new things, failing and trying again,” said Susan Turner, Terre Haute Children’s Museum executive director. “By incorporating the maker space in the exhibit, we are able to better partner with our valued sponsors and offer richer learning experiences for the children during the entire 18 months the exhibit is open.”
In addition to the Creative Constructors space, the exhibit will feature:
• A time lapse video that demonstrates the progress of the Terre Haute Convention Center
• Blue prints, floor plans and drawings of the Terre Haute Convention Center
• An exhibit on heavy equipment featuring a crane and earth diggers
• An exhibit for preschoolers offering free play with a variety of Tonka trucks
• Telescopes allowing guests to zoom in on the work taking place across the street at the construction site
• A welding simulator
• A bricklaying wall demonstrating proper techniques using foam bricks
• An exhibit demonstrating a pulley system
• An exhibit focused on electricity
• An area where guests can use materials to construct the frame of a building
• An exhibit teaching basic architecture lessons
• The cab of semi-truck for a fun play experience
• Signage featuring local construction and building trade workers with information about their jobs, the training they have completed and a salary range for the positions
• A dress up area featuring hardhats, googles and safety vests
• Ongoing programming during the exhibit’s time at the museum to educate guests on different aspects of the construction and building trades industry.
According to the Indiana Career Ready website, there are over 90 careers in the construction industry that are in demand in Indiana right now. These jobs pay between $35,000 to $84,000. Museum staff believe this exhibit can help open the door for their guests to have conversations about careers their children may be interested in pursuing in the future.
The Under Construction exhibit has been made possible through donations by Wabash Valley Contractors Association and numerous other sponsors.
The Under Construction exhibit officially opens at 9 a.m. on Friday and is included with museum admission. Museum admission is free for members and children under 24 months. Regular admission is $8 for adults and children over 24 months.
The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is at 727 Wabash Ave. For more information, visit www.thchildrensmuseum.com, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com, or call 812-235-5548.
