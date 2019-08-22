Uncanny Elvis show at Boot City

The ultimate Elvis show starring Tyler Christopher is Saturday in Boot City Opry at 11904 S. U.S. 41.
Tyler was ranked in the Top 5 in the world this year in Tupelo, Mississippi for his uncanny replication of Elvis. He also has placed in competitions throughout the United States, including the Lake George, New York Elvis Festival.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7.
General admission is $15. For tickets call 812-299-8379. For more details visit bootcityopry.com.
