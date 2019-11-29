Two T.H. artists' work on display in Indy show

“Tiny VIII — a really big show” is an exhibition by several Central Indiana artists opening Dec. 6 at Gallery 924, 924 N. Pennsylvania in Indianapolis.
Tiny VIII includes hundreds of small pieces of original art, including work by Terre Haute artists Anna Chalos-McAleese and Andy McAleese. All media, all styles, are 6- by 6- by 6-inch or smaller and many for $100 or less.
A First Friday reception is scheduled 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 6. The exhibition continues through Jan. 3.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment. Admission is free.
Free parking and a bike rack are in the lot south of the building as well as across the street in the Lucille Raines Residences.
Visit the Arts Council of Indianapolis website for more information.
