Learn about the Lusk family and how they shaped Turkey Run State Park’s past and future during Lusk Pioneer Legacy Weekend on March 21 at the park near Marshall, Indiana.
The Lusk family left a lasting impact on the park and is a major reason it exists today.
Events start at 10 a.m. with a two-hour guided moderate hike to the coal mine and earth-fill that starts at the nature center.
These are two locations created by the Lusk family.
Next is a tour of the 1841 two-story Lusk home and mill site from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Participants will be transported by bus from the Turkey Run Inn entrance and back. Both the hike and the house tour include stairs.
Guests can rest their feet and relax with a whiskey tasting and hors d’oeuvres from 4 to 5 p.m. on the Narrows Covered Bridge. A history of Parke County covered bridges will be presented.
Dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. will feature pioneer-inspired recipes from the 1800s.
The day ends on the dance floor from 7:30 to 9 p.m. with 1800s style dancing. There will be a cash bar available. There’s no need to know how to dance — the caller will help everyone enjoy the evening.
The programs are $47 per person. One and two-night lodging packages are available.
Reserve lodging at the Turkey Run Inn by calling 877-LODGES1 or IndianaInns.com, and reference group Code 1115LP.
Turkey Run State Park is at 8121 E. Park Road in Marshall. Visit on.IN.gov/turkeyrunsp for more details.
