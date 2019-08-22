See how an artist paints a picture and create a work of art yourself during Turkey Run State Park’s Stop, Look, Paint event series, which will be held each Thursday and Friday in September from 2 to 5 p.m.
Artist Christel Gutelius will be set up at Sunset Point, which is located behind Turkey Run Inn, and will be painting locations within Turkey Run State Park. Gutelius will be focusing on natural landscapes that include man-made elements, and she invites people to stop by and watch, ask questions, and join in. She will have a few easels with canvas and art supplies set up near her.
Gutelius was a Hoosier Women Artist recipient in 2018 as chosen by the Indiana Arts Commission. She has also won awards at the 2018 Parke County and Vigo County fairs.
This program is funded through a grant through the Indiana Arts Commission’s Arts in the Parks program.
Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov/turkeyrunsp) is at 8121 East Park Rd. Marshall, 47859.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.