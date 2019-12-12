Several special events are planned for visitors at Turkey Run and Shades state parks this winter.
They include:
• Festival of Lights, today through Dec. 31, 6 to 9 p.m., Turkey Run State Park, Marshall, Indiana.
Drive through the park’s campground to see sites filled with lighted displays. Local businesses and organizations have decorated sites that will be lit up. Friday and Saturday nights only until Dec. 26 through 31; $5 per car donation is suggested.
• Full-ish Moon Hike, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m., Shades State Park, 7751 S. 890 West, Waveland.
A naturalist guided hike of Trail 1 and 6 will traverse Red Fox Ravine, Prospect Point, Silver Cascade Falls and will be one mile in length. Hiking boots are required and a red flashlight is preferred. Meet at the Hickory parking lot. Rugged night hikes are not suitable for children under age 10.
• First Day Hike, Jan. 1, noon, Turkey Run
Celebrate the holiday and the beginning of a new year by taking a hike. Meet at the Nature Center for a hike on Trail 3 to the Punchbowl and back. This hike will be very rugged and potentially slippery. Hiking boots are required. Attendees must be able to lift their leg to a 90-degree angle. If the weather is not conducive for a hike into Rocky Hollow a shorter and easier alternative will be offered.
• First Day Hike, Jan. 1, 3 p.m., Shades
Celebrate the holiday and the beginning of a new year by taking a hike. Meet a naturalist for a guided hike of Trail 1. Pass Prospect Point, Silver Cascade Falls (hopefully frozen), and the Devil’s Punchbowl (hopefully frozen). Hiking boots are required. Attendees must be able to lift their leg to a 90-degree angle. If the weather is not conducive for a hike into the canyon on Trail 1 a shorter and easier alternative will be offered.
• Eagles in Flight Weekend, Jan. 24 through 26, Turkey Run
Visit Jan. 24 through 26 for a weekend all about birds. Have fun viewing and learning about bald eagles and other raptors. Weekend activities include live birds of prey programs, multiple eagle viewing tours, owl prowl night hikes, and songbird banding led by a researcher. There is no advance registration for programs and food is not included. A silent and live auction will be staged by the Friends of Turkey Run and Shades State Park during the weekend. All of the proceeds go toward Turkey Run and Shades State Parks. Overnight lodging is available at the Turkey Run Inn. Contact the Reservation Center at 877-LODGES1 or IndianaInns.com, and reference Group Code 0124EF.
Entire weekend program admission: $30 for two adults plus two children (age 13 and under), $5 for each additional child; $15, age 13 and up; $10, ages 4 to 13; free, age 4 and under.
• Rocky Hollow Ice Hikes, 11 a.m. every Saturday, January and February, Turkey Run
Guided hike with park naturalist to the Punch Bowl and back. Stunning icicles, frozen waterfalls and winter silence will be found. The area can be hazardous when frozen. Micro spikes (crampons) will be given out to safely hike on the ice and rock. Participants must wear boots and be able to lift their leg to a 90-degree angle. Hike begins and ends at the Nature Center with warm drinks at the end. Crampons (micro spikes) are available for rent at the Nature Center for $5 per day, when not in use for the 11 a.m. guided hikes. The Nature Center is open 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. every day of the week. Park staff will be available to show how to attach crampons (micro spikes) to visitor’s boots.
