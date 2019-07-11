Trouble and Company to perform Saturday at Linn Park

Trouble and Company, a popular band from the Martinsville, Illinois area will be in concert at 7 p.m. CDT Saturday at Linn Park Amphitheater in downtown Martinsville.
The free concert is sponsored by Martinsville on the Move.
Trouble and Company not only performs with amazing harmony but with endless energy for entertaining. Joe Nave, Chris Perry and Laif Burn, all Martinsville High School alumni, have been singing together over 20 years. They perform a wide variety of music, including ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and today’s country.
The audience can dine in the park, starting at 6, with food available from Sadie’s and the Concession Stand. Take a lawn chair for more comfortable seating.
