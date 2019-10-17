Clark County, Illinois children can trick-or-treat in their Halloween costume from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. CDT Oct. 24 at the Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave. Each child will get a new free book and a chance to listen to a Halloween story.
Families can make it a whole evening of fun by stopping by Holly Brook from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Marshall Rehab & Nursing from 6 to 7 p.m.
For more details, call the library at 217-826-2535.
