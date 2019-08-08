'Transportation Art' in Sullivan gallery

Sullivan Area Art Guild will feature modes of transportation in a variety of media at its next show in the SAAG gallery at 16 S. Court St., on the west side of the square in Sullivan.
An open house for “Transportation Art” is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday with a program at 2 p.m. by Jim Rhodes of Knightsville, who will share his passion for trains.
Rhodes is a 1998 founding member of the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum in Terre Haute, presently serving as its treasurer. He also is a member of the Wabash Valley Art Guild in Terre Haute and the American Society of Railway Artists.
Rhodes’ deep love of trains dates back to age 3. In his very detailed pencil drawings of trains and train stations, he tries to be as historically accurate as possible.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. For more details, contact Sharon Hawk at 812-243-1039.
