The Terre Haute Children’s Museum invites visitors to take a giant leap to the moon as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on Earth’s closest neighbor in the universe.
Tuesday through July 28, museum guests will be able to see and handle samples of moon rocks from NASA brought back from another Apollo mission. Guests will discover how the moon was formed, and how the return of humans to the moon in the near future will launch them deeper into the solar system. Perhaps this exhibit will start a child toward a career that is out of this world. The possibilities are endless.
Guest presenter during this special exhibit will be Diedre Adams, a math and science teacher with over 41 years of experience. Adams has taught in public and private secondary schools, colleges, and on military bases in eight states, two foreign countries, and Washington, D.C. While teaching at West Vigo Middle School in 2007, she received the prestigious Einstein Fellowship and was chosen to work at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C. Impressed with her dedication and performance, NASA named her as one of only three nominees from the United States for the highly distinguished International Frank J. Malina Astronautics Medal. NASA also certified her to carry and display lunar samples, designated as National Treasures. Since then she has hosted the lunar samples and lectured at numerous schools, museums and educational events across the country.
The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. During the exhibit’s open hours, guests will have the opportunity to interact with local high school and college students who will be providing demonstrations. Hands-on science learning opportunities will be facilitated by National Honor Society students from Terre Haute North Vigo High School. Students from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology I-GEMS team, a biology and genetic engineering competition, who have a passion for all science, will have an exhibit about sustainable food in space, utilizing chemical energy for heat, and the search for life that doesn’t originate from Earth. They will have some demonstrations and hands-on activities from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and again July 19, 20, 24 and 26. This continues an on-going partnership with the museum, and a more than 50-year involvement of RHIT alumni with the space program.
On the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, there will be special presentations by the I-GEMS team; Holly Hudson, recently retired planetarium director at Terre Haute South Vigo High School; and other local experts in astronomy and space exploration. Presentations will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This exhibit is made possible by the partnership of the Indiana Space Grant Consortium, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Terre Haute Regional Airport and the Vigo County Public Library.
The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is at Eighth Street and Wabash Avenue. Summer hours at the museum are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free for members and children under 24 months. Regular admission is $8 for adults and children over 24 months.
For more information visit thchildrensmuseum.com/moonrocks, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com or call 812-235-5548.
