Country music star and Grammy-award winner LeAnn Rimes has been added to concert lineup in Brown County Music Center at Nashville, Indiana.
Tickets for Rimes’ April 10 concert are on sale now and available at browncountymusiccenter.com and at ticketmaster.com, and the venue box office.
The youngest recipient of a Grammy Award, Rimes was also the first country recording artist to win in the Best New Artist category.
Since then, she has sold more than 44 million albums, won two Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards and 12 Billboard Music Awards. She has placed 42 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and has scored multiple hit singles, including “Blue,” “Something’s Gotta Give” and “Swingin’.”
LeAnn also has gone from the stage to the screen since the late-1990s, most recently in the Hallmark Christmas movie, “It’s Christmas Eve.” She’ll perform her greatest hits including “Blue” and “How Do I Live,” plus songs from her latest critically-acclaimed album, Remnants.
