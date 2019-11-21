Tickets on sale now for Christmas Fun at the Woods

Get into the Christmas spirit a little early this year. Plan to spend Dec. 7 at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, celebrating the joyous holiday during Christmas Fun at the Woods with the Sisters of Providence.
All are invited to join the sisters for the annual activities and festivities from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Woods.
Children and their parents will have the opportunity to take part in many activities throughout the afternoon. These activities include carriage rides, bus and hayrides or, wagon and trolley rides. A variety of Nativity sets also will be on display in Providence Hall window sills.
If singing is your interest, participate in Christmas sing-a-longs in the O’Shaughnessy Dining Room. Snacks also will be available throughout the day. Children and families wishing to dress up in front of a nativity scene may do so in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality and Conference Center.
There will be four stations of face painting during the event this year and caricature drawings also will be offered.
Storytelling for children will take place in Providence Hall and a large, wood-carved nativity scene will be set up there as well. While in Providence Hall, children will want to take part in cookie decorating with sisters or try their luck at Christmas bingo.
Tours of the Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Shrine and Blessed Sacrament Chapel will be available throughout the day.
White Violet Center for Eco-Justice also will be involved in the festivities and will again this year officially change its name to the “North Pole Zone.”
During a visit to the “North Pole Zone,” children will find many activities, including games, arts and crafts, alpaca photos and a visit with Santa Claus. All attending are encouraged to bring their own cameras for photographic memories throughout the day.
In addition, Providence Associates and sisters will conduct a bake sale during the afternoon event in O’Shaughnessy, where patrons can expect to purchase cakes, cookies, pies, jams and more, all “priced” at freewill offerings.
Cost to attend is $5 per person and children 3 and under will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the event or in advance by visiting Events.SistersofProvidence.org. All sales are final.
For more information, email jfrost@spsmw.org or call 812-535-2952.
