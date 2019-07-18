Tickets now on sale for WTIU's An Evening with Judy Woodruff

The host and managing editor of PBS NewsHour is making a stop in Bloomington, Indiana, this fall to share her adventures and experiences as a journalist and to help celebrate WTIU’s and PBS’ 50th anniversaries.
Tickets go on sale to the public today for “An Evening with Judy Woodruff,” presented by WTIU Public Television. The event takes place Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. Tickets are $25 and are available online at buskirkchumley.org, by phone at 812-323-3020, or in person at the Buskirk-Chumley box office.
“WTIU is thrilled to bring Judy Woodruff to our community. I’m especially excited about the timing of Judy Woodruff’s visit this September, since Election Day 2019 will only be about seven weeks away. Campaign season will be in full swing, and it will be interesting to get her take on our country’s political landscape at that point in time,” said Brent Molnar, WTIU’s Station operations director.
WTIU is also offering special VIP packages to this event for those who join WTIU as a sustaining member with an ongoing monthly gift of $20 or make a one-time contribution of $240. The VIP package includes two tickets to the event and the opportunity to meet Woodruff in person at a private reception from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel. VIP packages are available exclusively at wtiu.org/events or by calling 800-662-3311.
Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff has covered politics and other news for more than four decades at NBC, CNN and PBS. At PBS from 1983 to 1993, she was the chief Washington correspondent for the MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour. From 1984 to 1990, she also anchored PBS’ award-winning documentary series Frontline with Judy Woodruff. Moving to CNN in 1993, she served as anchor and senior correspondent for 12 years and also anchored the weekday program Inside Politics. She returned to PBS NewsHour in 2007, and in 2013, she and the late Gwen Ifill were named the first two women to co-anchor a national news broadcast. After Ifill’s death, Woodruff was named sole anchor.
“WTIU has a strong commitment to local news. Our station is home to the largest public media newsroom in the state. Beyond news, all of the content we are able to provide is designed to inform, educate, inspire, and entertain. Our ‘Evening with Judy Woodruff’ event should hit each of those marks,” Molnar said.
Doors will open for this reserved seating event at 7 p.m. The program is expected to last about 90 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.