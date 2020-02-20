Enjoy an evening of beautiful live music from John Lunn (composer of the Downton Abbey theme), Vaughan Williams, Holst and Elgar, along with Mozart and J. Strauss Jr., in Hatfield Hall at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. This “Leap Year” fundraising concert will be performed by members of the THSO on Feb. 29 at 7:29 p.m. Tickets range from $29 to $99.
The program will feature a live performance of the iconic Downton Abbey theme and music that would have been heard by British audiences during the 1920s. The THSO will also feature three soloists: Concertmaster Daniel Aizenshtadt, Principal Cello SeungAh Hong, and Principal Keyboard Timothy Stephenson.
Fundraising events help the THSO uphold their primary mission to keep “Great Music! Close to Home.” Principal Keyboard Timothy Stephenson reflects on this mission. “The presence of a symphony orchestra has long been considered an indicator of a city’s health. While arts centers that bring in touring musicians from around the country are a great source of entertainment, there is nothing quite so special as an ensemble that calls a city home.”
VIP tickets, $99, include prime concert seating and an invitation to an exclusive pre-concert reception at 5:59 p.m. in the Hatfield Hall Lobby. Reception will include complimentary delicious hors d’oeuvres and drink.
To purchase tickets, visit www.thso.org or call (812) 877-8544. Black-tie and 1920s attire is optional but encouraged.
This event is proudly sponsored by Rob Coons and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
