“This Ain’t Your Grandpa’s Concert” by Terre Haute Community Band will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday in Fairbanks Park.
Age really doesn’t matter when it comes to enjoying music but everyone has favorite songs or types of music they particularly enjoy. Saturday’s free concert features the sounds of modern jazz and rock.
Some of the evening’s selections are from composers/performers that feature guitars. “Eric Clapton, on Stage” showcases some of the most popular of this English rock and blues guitarist’s work. Clapton is the only three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — once as a solo artist and separately as a member of the Yardbirds and of Cream.
Clapton was ranked second in the Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.
Queen, a British rock band, was formed in London in 1970. Their classic line-up was Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon. Their earliest work was influenced by progressive rock and hard rock but the band gradually ventured into more conventional and radio-friendly work such as pop rock.
“Jersey Boys,” with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, is a documentary style musical based on the lives of one of the most successful 1960s rock and roll groups, The Four Seasons. The band will perform an arrangement by Michael Brown which includes “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.”
“Spain” is an instrumental jazz fusion composition by jazz pianist and composer Chick Corea and is likely his most recognized work.
It was composed in 1971 and appeared in its original and most well-known rendition on the album, “Light As A Feather.” Corea is an American jazz pianist/electric keyboardist and composer.
Providing a musical change of pace is “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” the 1996 animated musical drama film produced by Walt Disney Pictures and based on the Victor Hugo novel. The score was written by Alan Menken with lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.
“Uranus” by Hans Holst, one of his Planet series, was held over from THCB’s Children’s Concert and will be conducted by Norman Hanson.
Saturday’s concert, with Yvonne Newlin as conductor, is sponsored by the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department.
