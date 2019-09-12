Today — “BLINK OF AN EYE,” at AMC Showplace 12, 3153 Third Place, 7 p.m. Tickets: $12.50, fathomevents.com.
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 20-22 — “LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS” (PG-13, musical), “ at Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; 8 p.m., except 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 22. Tickets: $21, $15 students, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
Sept. 28 — LIGHTWIRE THEATRE: DINO LIGHT! at Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 to $27, hatfieldhall.com.
Oct. 3 — “MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $99, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Oct. 27 — “BABY SHARK” LIVE!, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 2 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $32 to $99, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 7 — “ONCE: THE MUSICAL,” at Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave., 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $44 to $49, hatfieldhall.com.
Nov. 8-10, 15-17 — “DRIVING MISS DAISY” (PG), at Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; 8 p.m., except 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10 and 17. Tickets: $16, $10 students, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
Nov. 17 — “WILD KRATTS” LIVE 2.0, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 2 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $42 to $52, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 21 — “WE WILL ROCK YOU: THE QUEEN MUSICAL,” at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $75, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Dec. 4 — MOSCOW BALLET’S “GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER,” at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $31.50 to $105.50, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Dec. 6 — “‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS,” at Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave., 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20 to $30, hatfieldhall.com.
Dec. 12-15 — “GREATER TUNA” (PG), at Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; 8 p.m., except 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Tickets: $10, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
Dec. 18 — “RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER”: THE MUSICAL, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7 p.m. Tickets: $39 to $59, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
