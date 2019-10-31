Terre Haute, IN (47807)

Today

Rain and snow showers in the morning transitioning to mainly snow showers in the afternoon. Becoming windy. High 43F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.