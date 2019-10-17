Ticket Announcements
Friday — “MS. WHITE LIGHT,” at AMC Traders Point 12, 5920 W. 86th St., Indianapolis, 3 p.m. Tickets: $13, $7 students and ages 12 and under at box office, on sale now.
Friday – “THE MISEDUCATION OF BINDU” at Heartland International Film Festival, at The Toby, Newfields, 4000 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $13, $7 students and ages 12 and under at box office, on sale now.
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 24-25 — “CLUE: ON STAGE,” at Zwermann Theater, Lincoln Trail College, 11220 Illinois 1, Robinson, Ill., 7 p.m. CDT, except 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: 618-544-8657, ext. 1433, on sale now.
Dec. 12-15 — “GREATER TUNA” (PG), at Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; 8 p.m., except 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Tickets: $10, ctth.org or 812-239-9487, on sale now.
Jan. 16, 2020 — NATIONAL BALLET THEATRE OF ODESSA presents “ROMEO AND JULIET,” at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $28.50 to $68.50, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now. (*)
