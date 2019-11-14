Ticket Announcements
Feb. 8, 2020 — ERTH’S PREHISTORIC DINOSAUR AQUARIUM ADVENTURE, at Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave., 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets: $17 to $50, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544, on sale now.
March 26, 2020 — “DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD” LIVE: NEIGHBOR DAY, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 6 p.m. Tickets: $38 to $83, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org, on sale now.
III
Friday-Sunday — “DRIVING MISS DAISY” (PG), at Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; 8 p.m., except 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $16, $10 students, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
Friday-Saturday — MUSIC AT BUTLER SERIES: BUTLER OPERA THEATRE — SCENES AND ARIAS, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $7.50 to $15, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org. (*)
Sunday — “WILD KRATTS” LIVE 2.0, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 2 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $42 to $52, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org. (*)
Nov. 21 — “WE WILL ROCK YOU: THE QUEEN MUSICAL,” at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $75, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Dec. 4 — MOSCOW BALLET’S “GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER,” at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $31.50 to $105.50, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Dec. 5-8 — TCHAIKOVSKY’S “THE NUTCRACKER” presented by Butler Ballet, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, various times. Tickets: $22.50 to $58, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org. (*)
Dec. 6 — “‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS,” at Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave., 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20 to $30, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
Dec. 12-15 — “GREATER TUNA” (PG), at Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; 8 p.m., except 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Tickets: $10, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
Dec. 18 — “RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER”: THE MUSICAL, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7 p.m. Tickets: $39 to $59, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org. (*)
Jan. 16, 2020 — NATIONAL BALLET THEATRE OF ODESSA presents “ROMEO AND JULIET,” at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $28.50 to $68.50, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2020 — “LYSISTRATA” by Rose Drama Club, at Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave., 7:30 p.m., except 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Tickets: $10 to $15, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and Feb. 7-9, 2020 — “THE DROWSY CHAPERONE” (PG), at Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; 8 p.m., except 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and 9. Tickets: $21, $15 students, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.