July 25-28 — INDY SHORTS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, at Indianapolis Museum of Art, Newfields, 4000 N. Michigan Road, Indianapolis. Tickets: $95 VIP, $190 VIP dual, indyshorts.org.
July 31 — “GRAVITY” (PG-13), at Moon Lite Drive-In Theater, 5048 N. Lafayette St., 9 to 11 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, www.vigo.lib.in.us/ev-events/special-events.
Aug. 2 — “HELLO FROM THE MAGIC TAVERN,” at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 and 10 p.m. Tickets: $29, $39 and $59, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.