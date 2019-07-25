Ticket Announcements
Today-Saturday, Aug. 1-3 — “HAMLET,” at Riverside Park, 2420 E. Riverside Drive, Indianapolis, festivities 6 p.m., show 8 p.m.; American Sign Language performance Aug. 1. Tickets: Free; reservations, indyshakes.com, available now.
Nov. 17 — “WILD KRATTS” LIVE 2.0, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 2 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $42 to $52, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org, on sale now.
Today-Sunday — INDY SHORTS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, at Indianapolis Museum of Art, Newfields, 4000 N. Michigan Road, Indianapolis. Tickets: $95 VIP, $190 VIP dual, indyshorts.org.
Wednesday — “GRAVITY” (PG-13), at Moon Lite Drive-In Theater, 5048 N. Lafayette St., 9 to 11 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, www.vigo.lib.in.us/ev-events/special-events.
Aug. 2 — “HELLO FROM THE MAGIC TAVERN,” at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 and 10 p.m. Tickets: $29, $39 and $59, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
