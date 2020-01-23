Ticket Announcements
April 30-May 3 — “BEANIE AND THE BAMBOOZLING BOOK MACHINE” (G), at Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; 8 p.m., except 2:30 p.m. May 3. Tickets: $16, $10 students, ctth.org or 812-239-9487, on sale now.
May 29-31, June 5-7 — “RIPCORD” (PG), at Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; various times. Tickets: $16, $10 students, ctth.org or 812-239-9487, on sale now.
III
Jan. 30-Feb. 2 — “ALMOST, MAINE” by Rose Drama Club, at Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave., 7:30 p.m., except 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Tickets: $15, $10 under age 18, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
Jan. 31 — LOUISVILLE BALLET, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15, $5 children, $10 ages 55+, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and Feb. 7-9 — “THE DROWSY CHAPERONE” (PG), at Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; 8 p.m., except 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and 9. Tickets: $21, $15 students, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
Feb. 5-9 — BUTLER BALLET and BUTLER WIND ENSEMBLE present “MIDWINTER DANCES,” at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, various times. Tickets: $15, $5 children, $10 ages 55+, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Feb. 8 — ERTH’S PREHISTORIC DINOSAUR AQUARIUM ADVENTURE, at Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave., 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets: $17 to $50, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
Feb. 19-March 1 — “SEUSSICAL,” at Lily Hall Studio Theatre, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, various times. Tickets: $15, $5 children, $10 ages 55+, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
March 25 — Q BROTHERS PRESENT “OTHELLO: THE REMIX,” at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15, $5 children, $10 ages 55+, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
March 26 — “DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD” LIVE: NEIGHBOR DAY, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 6 p.m. Tickets: $38 to $83, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
March 27-29, April 3-5 — “MURDER ROOM,” (PG-13), at Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St., various times. Tickets: $16, $10 students, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
April 14 — “THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! A PUPPET PARODY,” at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
April 17-19 — “SWAN LAKE” at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m., except 2 p.m. April 19. Tickets: $20 to $31.50, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.