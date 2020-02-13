March 1 — “SEUSSICAL,” at Lily Hall Studio Theatre, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, various times. Tickets: $15, $5 children, $10 ages 55+, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
March 10 — “THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK,” at Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, Indiana State University, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $18 to $20, $15 to $17 ISU faculty/staff, $5 youth, hulmancenter.org or 877-ISU-TIXS (478-8497).
March 20-22, 27-28 — “MATILDA,” at Zwermann Arts Center, Lincoln Trail College, 11220 Illinois 1, Robinson, Ill.; 7 p.m., except 2 p.m. March 22. Tickets: $12, $6 students, on sale March 9, 618-544-8657, ext. 1433.
March 25 — Q BROTHERS PRESENT “OTHELLO: THE REMIX,” at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15, $5 children, $10 ages 55+, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
March 26 — “DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD” LIVE: NEIGHBOR DAY, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 6 p.m. Tickets: $38 to $83, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
March 27-29, April 3-5 — “MURDER ROOM,” (PG-13), at Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St., various times. Tickets: $16, $10 students, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
April 14 — “THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! A PUPPET PARODY,” at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave.,Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
April 17-19 — “SWAN LAKE” at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m., except 2 p.m. April 19. Tickets: $20 to $31.50, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
April 30-May 3 — “BEANIE AND THE BAMBOOZLING BOOK MACHINE” (G), at Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; 8 p.m., except 2:30 p.m. May 3. Tickets: $16, $10 students, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
May 29-31, June 5-7 — “RIPCORD” (PG), at Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; various times. Tickets: $16, $10 students, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
