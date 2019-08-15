Ticket Announcements
Aug. 22 — THE WIGGLES, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $43.50, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now.
Sept. 11 — THE AQUABATS, KOO KOO KANGA ROO and MC LARS, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $25, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now.
Nov. 21 — “WE WILL ROCK YOU: THE QUEEN MUSICAL,” at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $75, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now.
Dec. 4 — MOSCOW BALLET’S “GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER,” at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $31.50 to $105.50, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now.
Oct. 3 — “MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $99, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Oct. 27 — “BABY SHARK” LIVE!, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 2 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $32 to $99, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 17 — “WILD KRATTS” LIVE 2.0, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 2 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $42 to $52, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Dec. 18 — “RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER”: THE MUSICAL, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7 p.m. Tickets: $39 to $59, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
