White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, invites weavers in the community to “The Weaver’s Helper: Rigid Heddle and Floor Loom Workshop” Feb. 28 and 29.
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 28, participants will warp looms with guest facilitator John Salamone. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29, they will weave a series of mug rug coasters.
Although the workshop is designed for people with previous weaving experience, there are limited spaces available for beginners.
Candace Minster, WVC Fiber Projects coordinator, said the facility is pleased to have Salamone back for this workshop.
“We’ve loved working with John for nearly 20 years,” she said. “We’re excited to have him here, teaching in our space again. He’s a talented weaver and a patient, generous instructor.”
White Violet Center will provide floor looms and weaving yarns, or weavers can make arrangements to bring their own portable floor looms.
Rigid heddle looms — a small, very portable loom also known as a knitter’s loom — will not be provided. Students who wish to learn rigid heddle weaving must bring their own looms. “They are great for small, plain weave projects, like scarves using a wide variety of yarns,” Minster said.
“Our floor looms have four harnesses which allow weavers to create different patterns in their woven project. For this class, however, weavers will focus on plain weave projects.”
All participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch.
Cost for the workshop is $115, and includes instructions, supplies and refreshments. The registration deadline is Feb. 27.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by emailing wvc@spsmw.org or calling 812-535-2932. For more information on the workshop, contact Minster at cminster@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.