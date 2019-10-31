A violent shipwreck, devilish conspirators, betrayal, sorcery and love all swirl together in “The Tempest,” a classic Shakespearean tragic comedy performed today through Sunday by the Rose Drama Club at Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall.
“The Tempest” is the story of Prospero, the rightful Duke of Milan, who was exiled to a remote island thanks to a power-grab orchestrated by his scheming sister, Antonia, and Alina, the Queen of Naples.
Prospero uses magic to create a giant storm at sea, a tempest, causing the wreck of a ship carrying Antonia, Alina and several others, including Ferdinand, the queen’s son. After the storm, castaways from the ship start washing up on the shore of Prospero’s island, where scheming, intrigue and a love story between Ferdinand and Miranda, Prospero’s daughter, take center stage.
The Rose Drama Club, directed by Trevor Hanson, has transplanted “The Tempest” from Shakespeare’s time to the post-World War I era. The club has also set the play in the Bermuda Triangle, adding another element of mystery and magic to an already enchanted and enchanting play.
“Shakespeare is often difficult but changing the setting and time period of this production has really energized the club,” Hanson said. “They have worked very hard to bring the story line and its magic to life.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for those under 18. Tickets can be purchased at www.hatfieldhall.com or by calling 812-877-8544. The ticket desk in Hatfield Hall is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before the show if seats remain available.
Show information
The Tempest
7:30 p.m. today through Saturday
1:30 p.m. Sunday
Hatfield Hall
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Tickets $15, adults; $10, under 18
Tickets at www.hatfieldhall.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.