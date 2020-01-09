Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department
Deming Park
Pottery, Torner Center
• Date Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, and on Jan. 31. Cost: $40 per couple (1 night).
• Beginner’s Wheel Throwing: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Cost: $35 per person.
• Beginner’s Hand Building: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Cost: $35 per person.
• Preschool Clay: Ages 2 to 4, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and 3 to 4 p.m. Jan. 25. Cost: $7 per child.
• Elementary Clay: Ages 5 to 10, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, and 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 25. Cost: $15 per child.
• Family Clay: All ages, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Cost: $10 per project.
Dobbs Park
Native American Museum
• Nature Center program, Craft Time open house, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Birding with Wabash Valley Audubon Society, 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 18; free.
