Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department
Registration is required for all pottery classes. To register stop by Torner Community Center in Deming Park or call 812-232-0147.
• Native American Museum
Saturday: Face Painting & Tattoos, 10 a.m., Dobbs Park, $1.50 fee
• Nature Center Program
Saturday: Birding with WVAS-Bird Netting, 10 a.m. to noon, Dobbs Park, free
March 14: Fintastik Fish, 10:30 a.m., Dobbs Park, $1 fee
• Pottery
Friday and March 20: Date Night, 7 to 9 p.m., $40 per class includes a glaze day
Mondays in March: Senior Class with instructor, 9 to 11 a.m., $45.50/month
March 14 and 28: Beginner’s Class, 1 to 3:30 p.m., $35 per class includes a glaze day
April: Pre-School Clay, ages 2 to 4, $7 per child; Elementary Clay, ages 5 to 10, $15 per child; Family Clay, all ages, $10 per project
• Spring Softball Men’s Rec League: $375 per team, 10-week season. Registration due March 25, games start April 3, games played on Friday nights, Spencer Ball Field. To register, 812-232-0147.
