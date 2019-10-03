Terre Haute Parks andRecreation Department
Follow the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. Visit terrehaute.in.gov/parks to sign up for email newsletters.
Registration is required for all pottery classes. Call 812-232-0147 or visit Torner Community Center in Deming Park.
• Advanced Open Studio Pottery: 5:30 to 8 p.m. today, and Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31; $65 per month or $165 for three months.
• Preschool Ceramics: ages 2 to 5, 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, and Nov. 2, no class December; $7 per student.
• Elementary Clay Class: ages 5 to 12, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and Nov. 2, no class December; $15 per student.
• Beginner’s Wheel Throwing: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and Nov. 2, no class December; $35 plus glaze day.
• Native American Museum: Oh Deer! 10 a.m. Saturday, Dobbs Park; $1.50 craft fee.
• Old Fashion Day: 31st annual event, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Collett Park.
• Nature Center Program: Why are they leafing?, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12, Dobbs Park; $2 fee.
• Date Night Pottery: “Create together with clay,” 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18, Nov. 15, no class December; $40 per couple.
• Un-Haunted Happenings: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19, Deming Park.
• Haunted Happenings: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, Deming Park.
Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department
Call 812-462-3392 or visit the Vigo County Annex at 155 Oak St. to register.
Griffin Bike Park
• VCPRD Halloween Festival: Ride, race and play 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26. Event honors area first responders. All ages and skill levels. Ages 13 and under require adult supervision. Free rides, games, costume contest, Trick or Treat Trail, a bonfire and more. Full event schedule available at griffinbikepark.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.