Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department activities
Follow the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. Visit terrehaute.in.gov/parks to sign up for email newsletters. Registration is required for all pottery classes. Call 812-232-0147 or visit Torner Community Center in Deming Park to register.
• Dobbs Park
Dec. 7: Huron Christmas, 10 a.m., Native American Museum; $1.50 craft fee.
Dec. 17-Jan. 11: Craft time Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nature Center. Cost varies, Open Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday, Monday and holidays.
Dec. 21: Birding with Wabash Valley Audubon Society, "Bird Netting," 10 a.m. to noon; free.
• Deming Park
Dec. 2: Christmas in the Park, 33rd annual kickoff, 6 p.m.
Dec. 2: Candy Cane Hunt: Kickoff 5:30 p.m., Oakley Playground; free for ages 2 through 12.
Dec. 2 and 9, 6 to 9 p.m.; Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15, 5 to 8 p.m: Pictures with Santa, Holiday House; $1 per printed picture, 1 printed picture per family.
Dec. 13: Ornament Decorating With Santa’s Elves, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Torner Center; $5 per child. Advance registration required; 812-232-0147.
