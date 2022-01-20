'The Magic of Motown' set for Tilson Auditorium

Indiana State University’s Performing Arts Series will present “The Magic of Motown” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in Tilson Auditorium in Tirey Hall at 220 N. Seventh St.
The live concert will include glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines, outstanding musicianship, and Motown classics from Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and other artists.
Tickets, on sale now, are $25 to $23, adults; $22 to $20, ISU faculty and staff; and $5, ages 2 to 12. ISU students are admitted for free with a valid ISU ID. To purchase tickets, call 877-ISU-TIXS, go to ticketmaster.com or visit the ISU Hulman Center.
Masks are required to attend. Go to www.hulmancenter.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.