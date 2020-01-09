The Vigo County Public Library will host Bring Together Your Family @ Your Library – a specialized series of events promoting positive family growth, acceptance of others, and the idea of chosen family. The library is offering the following events in winter 2020. For more information and how to register, go to www.vigo.lib.in.us or call 812-232-1113.
• Family Game Night: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Main Library, Seventh and Poplar streets, and West Branch Library, 125 N. Church St., West Terre Haute.
To help promote Wednesdays being a family night for Vigo County families, the library is hosting a game night for all ages to enjoy. Families can play classic board games, try out virtual reality games and also compete in a Marvel superhero trivia competition. Some activities require registration.
• Jim Gill’s Sing-A-Thon of Celebrated Songs: 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 18, West Vigo Elementary School, VCSC Conference Center.
Jim Gill is a musician and author known for celebrating active play. At this concert patrons will see him strum energizing rhythms on his banjo while everyone sings, claps, dances and spins along to his silly and inspiring musical games. Each concert is more than a show to watch – it is an opportunity for family play. This event will be hosted with the United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Vigo County School Corp’s Preschool Program in January.
• Hygge Week: Jan. 18 through 24, Main Library and West Branch Library. Visit www.vigo.lib.in.us for details.
Denmark is known for a specialized lifestyle known as hygge. Hygge is best described as a feeling you experience in the most basic settings; things that make you feel warm and comfortable like lighting candles, drinking hot cocoa, reading a good book, and spending time with friends and loved ones. Mid-January, the library will have various programs and events centered on this idea. These events include creating a piece of Nordic-inspired art, sewing a cozy pillow case, and making a special candle.
• Dive into RPGs: Running the Game: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Main Library, Youth Services Program Room.
Ages 12 through 19: For those interested in playing tabletop role-playing games, but don’t know where to start. Learn how to run their own game. The program will cover how to develop individual campaigns, build challenging encounters, and create a character with the Genesys RPG system. After learning the basics, participants will have time to start developing their own campaign. Registration is required.
For more details on any event or to register, visit www.vigo.lib.in.us or call 812-232-1113.
