The Vigo County Public Library continues its effort to promote positive growth in the Vigo County community. September kicked off its Explore Leadership @ Your Library initiative. Through Nov. 30, there will be dozens of leadership events aiming to inspire all ages. These will take places during the library’s regularly hosted programs and with specialized exhibitions and forums.
Below are a few of the events the community can take part in at the main library at Seventh and Poplar streets. For events where registration is required, visit vigo.lib.in.us or call 812-232-1113.
• Mock Election: Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Meeting Room D.
Whether voting for the first time or the 30th time — voting can be an exciting, yet intimidating process. Changing technology, knowing how to cast a ballot, or even selecting candidates can directly influence how people feel regarding the voting process. The Vigo County Clerk’s Office is collaborating with the library to host this event to help educate Vigo County residents about the voting process, enabling them to be better prepared for election day. In addition to helping familiarize voters, the Mock Election also allows the Clerk’s Office to test equipment for the upcoming municipal election. Voting officials will be on-site to help answer questions about voting machines, ballot boxes, and the voting process.
• Repair, Renew & Refresh your Halloween Costume: Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., Haute Create.
With Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to get outfits ready. Repair and re-imagine clean costumes using the library’s sewing machines to send kids trick-or-treating in style. A Cricut and Easy Press 2T also will be available to use. Registration for this event is required and can be done so online.
• Creative Leaders – Terre Haute Rocks: Wednesday, 4 to 5 p.m., Youth Services Program Room.
Youth can hear from one of the creators of Terre Haute Rocks, a local group of enthusiastic rock painters who connect art and creativity with community. In each session, they will paint a rock of their own and have the opportunity to hide it so that their rock can brighten someone else’s day. The participation guidelines for the Terre Haute Rocks project will be explained so that even after the program ends, they can take the lead and continue to give happiness throughout the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.