The Gallery in Clabber Girl to feature Brazil artist

“The Naked Print,” a solo show by Sheila K. Ter Meer of Brazil, Indiana, will be featured in November at The Gallery in Clabber Girl Museum at 900 Wabash Ave. A First Friday opening reception is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1.
Ter Meer’s theme celebrates the physicality of the image itself — dressed down with minimal or no boundaries to detract the viewer’s eye from the subject matter.
She will display a few photographic works and many of her photography-based abstractions, purposefully exposing the colors and form without glazing to reduce or eliminate reflections.
Each piece will reveal the physical qualities of ink or emulsion on paper, canvas and wood, as well as dye sublimation on aluminum, without hiding surface, texture and material under glass or acrylic.
Nature and life experiences as a native Hoosier have inspired Ter Meer’s works created in camera. Her one-of-a-kind abstractions are born from her desire to express herself through subjective imagery, and from her penchant for whimsies – anything playful or fanciful, as an artistic creation.
Ter Meer combines digital processes with traditional photography techniques to intensify the colors and contort the form of her representational images. She then exposes her abstract designs on contemporary materials to create a unique presentation and dramatic visual experience.
Abstracts in Ter Meer’s show also will be stripped of their original titles.
“Much like the Rorschach test, the imagery in each ‘inkblot’ is subjective,” she said, challenging viewers to explore each design and assign their own meaning before peeking under the information card provided at the show.
“I like to keep them guessing,” Ter Meer added, “and experience their reaction when I reveal the original image used to create each abstraction.”
Ter Meer has been honored for her nature photography but finds recognition of her abstract designs most rewarding.
Her works have been accepted into juried exhibitions at Swope Art Museum, Arts Illiana Gallery, Indianapolis International Airport and Indiana University at Richmond. In addition, she has an abstract in the Permanent Art Collection at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Ter Meer shares her photographic works and digital abstract designs on Sheila T Illustrated, her website at SheilaTphotography.WordPress.com.
