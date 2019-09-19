“The Drowning Girls” — a ghost story about three young women murdered by the same man — opens Indiana State University’s fall theater season.
In the early years of the 20th century, the three were considered — and consider themselves — to be of little account until they are lured into marriage by their murderer making them, as one of the trio says, “a useful member of society.”
Grim and unsettlingly funny, “The Drowning Girls” recalls an era when women were dependent on men for everything, from money to their very existence in society. That the violence this enforced dependence created still exists is the play’s unspoken message. Directed by Julie Dixon, head of the Indiana State acting program, “The Drowning Girls” features performances by Emma Burchell, Kate Leverton and Mariah Spragg.
“The Drowning Girls” will run 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 through 28. A final matinee is set for 4 p.m. Sept. 29. All performances will be in the New Theater on ISU’s campus.
Tickets may be purchased at the New Theater box office or by calling 812-237-3333 the week of the show. Free Student Rush tickets are available at the box office at 6:30 p.m. for evening performances and at 2:30 p.m. for the Sunday matinee. General admission is $10 or $5 with a valid non-ISU student ID.
All performances are expected to be at or near the New Theater’s capacity of 165. There is no reserved seating, so make reservations and go early to get the best seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.