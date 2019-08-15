Terre Haute German Oberlandler Club invites the community to its 47th Oktoberfest on Sept. 13 and 14 in the parking lot at The Meadows shopping Center, 25th and Poplar streets.
“The Best Fest this side of Munich” will take place 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days. Admission is free.
Live music includes Jay Fox & the Bavarian Showtime Band and Joe Polach & St. Louis Express from 5 to 11 p.m. both days.
German food available for purchase includes grilled bratwurst and chicken, schnitzel, German potato salad, sauerkraut, apple strudel and other homemade desserts. Hot dogs, pretzels and popcorn also will be available.
German Oberlandler Club is at 1616 N. Lafayette Ave. Follow on Facebook at German Oberlandler Club of Terre Haute or at terrehautegermanclub.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.