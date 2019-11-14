The 16th annual Evening of Music and Chocolate will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday in Central Christian Church, 4950 Wabash Ave.
Entertainment will be provided by Tom Johnson and Friends, a band of experienced members of the Terre Haute jazz scene. They will play jazz standards and works from the Great American Songbook as well as contemporary sounds of fusion and Latin jazz. The band’s repertoire will include original tunes composed and arranged by Johnson.
In addition to being a professor of psychology at ISU, Johnson has been writing music for over 40 years. He studied composition and arranging at Indiana University, the University of Wisconsin, and Indiana State University. He also holds a certificate in Jazz Arranging and Composition from Berklee College of Music. He has written two full-length musicals, as well as chamber music, rock and pop songs, and works for choir, concert band, combo, and big band ensembles.
The band’s selections include jazz standards such as “Fly Me To The Moon” and “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” as well as some of Johnson’s own creations.
Vocalist for the evening will be Annelise Coffey, who has degrees in psychology and vocal performance from St. Olaf College. Instrumentalists will include Johnson on keyboard, Eric Schatz on bass, and Jonah Reel on drums.
The program is divided into three sections so that attendees may sample the many delicious dessert specialties from local restaurants and bakers. Before the third and final music set, each ticket holder can choose a full serving of their favorite dessert. There also will be sugar-free, gluten-free and non-chocolate choices for those with special diets.
