Senior Education Ministries in Terre Haute will celebrate “Pi day” with its fifth annual “Yippee Pi Day” celebrity pie judging fundraiser set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the organization’s office at 4310 S. 11th St.
Entry fee is $25, plus two identical pies for each entry. One pie will be cut and distributed between the judges for tasting and scoring. The other pie will be for viewing and scoring of overall appearance and will be auctioned by auctioneer David Shotts Jr. from United County Real Estate (Auctions, Appraisals and Realty) at the end of the judging competition once the winners are announced.
Pies must be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and must be checked in by 12:30 p.m. on contest day. Judging begins at 1:30 p.m. The number of contestants is limited to 50. The contest is open to local businesses, health care facilities and individuals. Winning pies will be announced immediately after the judging. Spectators can attend the event free of charge.
Celebrity judges include Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and wife Pam Bennett; Sean Trevarthan with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department; Shawn Keene, Chief of Police, Terre Haute Police Department; Party Marty, D.J. with radio station HI 99; Dr. Marcia Favali; Verna Davis, The Joy Lady; and David Siple, WTHI-TV weekend meteorologist.
The first-place winner will receive the honor of Grand Champion and receive a trophy and a $100 gift card for Outback Steakhouse (courtesy of Outback). Ribbons will be awarded for second through fourth place. The winner for best Outback theme-related pie (name or recipe) will win an honorable mention ribbon and a $50 gift card courtesy of Outback.
Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 (3/14) around the world. Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is about 3.14159.
All proceeds will be utilized by Senior Education Ministries for operational expenses.
For more information about entries contact Lori Aplin at loriaplin@gmail.com or 877-223-6109.
Visit http:www.senioreducationministries.org/pi.html to download an entry form.
