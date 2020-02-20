Revelers from years past know one of the best ways to celebrate Mardi Gras in Terre Haute is at the Swope Art Museum’s annual Mardi Gras party. The Swope’s largest fundraising event is scheduled for 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Terre Haute Brewing Company.
All proceeds benefit the museum’s programming, which includes Art Start (ages 3 to 5), Second Saturday Studio (all ages), Summer Art Studio (ages 4 to 18), and to help preserve, protect, and exhibit the Swope’s renowned collection of American Art.
From its inception in 2009, the Mardi Gras event has evolved into one of the most anticipated fundraisers of the season, and organizers say 2020 is trending to become a record-setting year. Organizers credit the success to the Swope Art Hoppers and the dedicated royal contenders, who continue each year to surpass the previous years’ fundraising efforts.
This year’s king and queen candidates include Mandy Baesler, Kim Perkins Brewer, Heather Fortune, Yesenia Grijalva, Todd Hein, Ronald Hodge, Chris Switzer and Tom Yeagley. Entertainment will include the MacDaddys, Stage Flight Circus Arts and the crowning of the 2020 Mardi Gras king and queen.
Tickets can be purchased at: 2020swopemardigras.eventbrite.com.
Other events in conjunction with the Mardi Gras party include the Mardi Gras Dinner at Indiana State University Scott School of Business’ Magna Carta Room, and the Big Easy Pre-Party at Stables Steakhouse.
For more information, contact the Swope at 812-238-1676 or Mardi Gras Committee chairperson Eleanor Jones at eleanoragatha@gmail.com. Fundraisers and memberships have helped the Swope offer free admission since it opened its doors in 1942. To join or to renew a membership, visit swope.org/donate/membership.
Mardi Gras is sponsored by Indiana American Water.
