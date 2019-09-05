Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have its 28th annual Jonah fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the church at 4950 Wabash Ave.
The meal includes “all you care to eat” of Jonah fish plus bread, drink and side servings of green beans, corn, coleslaw and applesauce.
Hot dogs will be provided for those who don’t eat fish and desserts will be available for a donation.
All seating is inside the air-conditioned church. Carry-out will be available.
Tickets at the door are $10 for adult, $5 for ages 4 to 12; free for ages 3 and younger. Advance tickets are $1 less. Proceeds will benefit church ministries.
For more details call the church at 812-877-9959.
