The 8th Annual Hunger Bust Fun Run/Walk will be held at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College/Sisters of Providence on Sept. 7. This fun event brings together the community and benefits the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute.
Registration on the day of the event is from 9 to 9:45 a.m. with the fun run/walk beginning at 10 a.m. Registration is $10.
Go to fb.me/hungerbustrunwalk or email jrichey75@gmail.com for a registration form.
Pre-race activities include a free Kid Zone with face painting and games.
As an extra help for the food pantry, please bring a box of saltine crackers to be donated.
