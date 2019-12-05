47th annual House of the Christmas Mouse on Saturday, Sunday

Gamma Gamma Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa Inc. will host the 47th annual House of the Christmas Mouse event on Saturday and Sunday in Sarah Scott Middle School at 1000 Grant St. in Terre Haute.
The Mouse House will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Children and adults must have a ticket to participate; tickets are $2 per person and can be purchased at the door.
The House of the Christmas Mouse gives children in the community an opportunity to experience an unforgettable, inexpensive, moral and meaningful message during the holiday season. Children can create ornaments, decorate cookies, make reindeer food, visit the Talking Christmas Tree, shop for family members in the secret buying room and, most important, visit and photograph memories with Mrs. Mouse herself. In addition, the Mouse House Bakery will have delicious, homemade baked goods and lunch items available for purchase, and there will be a holiday movie to watch while they snack as well as two bounce houses. And, as a special treat, one of Santa’s reindeer will visit Mouse House from 10 a.m. to noon both days.
Proceeds from the Mouse House event allow the Gamma Gamma chapter to provide college scholarships to talented individuals in the community who elect to attend college. The chapter typically awards $5,000 to $10,000 in scholarships each year to local students. Active Tri Kappa members divvy up the remaining Mouse House proceeds to donate to a variety of local organizations showing a need for funding. Most recently, the chapter has donated to CODA, PINK of Terre Haute, the Terre Haute Humane Society, Special Olympics, Susie’s Place and the Komen Wabash Valley Race for the Cure.
For more details on the event, sponsorship, donations and tickets, email terrehautegammagamma@trikappa.org or visit The House of Mrs. Mouse on Facebook at House of Mrs. Mouse.
